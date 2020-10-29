NC voting tops 4 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - With two days to go in early voting, just over 4 million North Carolinians have already cast their votes.

That includes absentee ballots as well, making up about 882,000 of that figure.

There are still about 500,000 voters who have requested absentee ballots but not yet returned them.

Turnout among Democrats is at 57%, 54% for Republicans, and 47% for unaffiliated voters.

Overall, North Carolina has just over 7.3 million registered voters.

