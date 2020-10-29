Advertisement

Minges Bottling Group awarded exclusive pouring rights at ECU

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You’ll soon be seeing a whole lot more of Pepsi and a whole lot less of Coca-Cola on ECU’s campus.

The university says that Minges Bottling Group has been selected for exclusive pouring rights after a bidding competition.

Minges won the process with a combined bid of up to $8.2 million over a period of 10 years starting January 11, 2021.

It will replace Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated’s contract which was awarded back in 2011.

The university says the details of the agreement include:

·       $1 million sign-on bonus to be paid to ECU at contract signing

·       10 years of annual payments and vending commission up to $510,000 a year which is based on a sliding scale of total cases of product procured to the university

·       Sideline funding for products like Gatorade of $525,000 over 10 years to ECU Athletics

·       $100,000 of in-kind product over the 10-year contract for on-campus activities and marketing

ECU says that revenue from the contract will help with scholarships and other campus programs.

Minges line of products include Pepsi, Gatorade, Tropicana juices, Starbucks coffee, Aquafina water and other beverages.

