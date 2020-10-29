Advertisement

Man arrested after standoff with Carteret Co. deputies

Deputies have charged Brent Humphrey with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.
Deputies have charged Brent Humphrey with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An armed standoff ended peacefully Thursday afternoon in Carteret County.

Deputies have charged Brent Humphrey with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 10:25 a.m. the Carteret County Special Response Team was called to a home on Mayflower Drive outside of Newport for a man barricaded in a house.

A family member told deputies that Humphrey tied to stab him with a knife. The man was able to escape with a minor cut on his hand and alerted deputies that Humphrey was inside with a woman, and armed with a hunting knife.

SRT surrounded the house and began negotiating with Humphrey. Two hours later the man peacefully surrendered and was taken to jail, deputies said.

The woman inside the home was not injured, according to deputies.

Humphrey was already wanted by Craven and Carteret authorities on other unrelated charges.

The 34-year-old man was jailed on a $42,800 bond and has a court date next month.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Wind warnings and advisories for Eastern NC

Updated: moments ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for the area

Crime

POLICE: Woman jailed after $9,960 cigarette purchase goes up in smoke

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bar’brionna Cannon was wanted for felony larceny that happened Wednesday at Fred’s Food Club on Winterville Parkway.

Crime

DEPUTIES: Man wrecks motorcycle during high speed chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A high-speed motorcycle chase comes to an end after deputies say its rider wrecked.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: State sets new daily case record

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More Eastern Carolina counties are reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Latest News

News

Minges Bottling Group awarded exclusive pouring rights at ECU

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
You’ll soon be seeing a whole lot more of Pepsi and a whole lot less of Coca-Cola on ECU’s campus.

Crime

One dead, two others wounded in Greenville apartment shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police say they were called around 4:30 a.m. to Paramount 3800 on Bostic Drive for a shooting.

News

Body pulled from creek north of Kenansville

Updated: 7 hours ago
Duplin County officials say the discovery was made around 9:00 p.m. off Highway 11 near Stokes Gooding Road.

News

Better Business Bureau: Read the fine print about Halloween returns

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
If you look at the fine print on the receipts, or on the register, those return policies are often pretty clear. They might be tough to read, or unclear, but they are usually listed somewhere in the midst of your purchase.

News

Concerns raised about crowding at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 17 hours ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening, a local bar last weekend appeared packed.

Local

Concerns raised about crowding at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening, a local bar last weekend appeared packed.