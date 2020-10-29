Man arrested after standoff with Carteret Co. deputies

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An armed standoff ended peacefully Thursday afternoon in Carteret County.

Deputies have charged Brent Humphrey with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 10:25 a.m. the Carteret County Special Response Team was called to a home on Mayflower Drive outside of Newport for a man barricaded in a house.

A family member told deputies that Humphrey tied to stab him with a knife. The man was able to escape with a minor cut on his hand and alerted deputies that Humphrey was inside with a woman, and armed with a hunting knife.

SRT surrounded the house and began negotiating with Humphrey. Two hours later the man peacefully surrendered and was taken to jail, deputies said.

The woman inside the home was not injured, according to deputies.

Humphrey was already wanted by Craven and Carteret authorities on other unrelated charges.

The 34-year-old man was jailed on a $42,800 bond and has a court date next month.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.