Local Teachers receive grants to help them in classroom

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of teachers across two Eastern Carolina Counties received some much needed funding for their classroom recently, and it’s all thanks to a local Electric Cooperative.

Company gives out grants to local teachers (WITN)

Over the past week, Carteret-Craven Electric Coop handed out 31 grants worth more than $23,000 for deserving educators through their Bright Ideas Grants. Officials with the company say being able to help so many teachers is amazing, and this year it means even more. “This year especially knowing that these grants are going to help them teach children that otherwise might not be able to feel that touch with a teacher in the classroom,” explained Melissa Glenn, Communications Specialist.

Teachers in Craven and Carteret county were able to apply for the grants, designed to help start programs, bring in technology, or buy supplies for their students.

Blair Dyal is a Music Teacher at Tucker Creek Middle School in Craven County. She received grant funding so that she can purchase take-home percussion kits for her students.

“It’s going to be individual accessory percussion instruments like wood blocks, and triangle’s, and cabasa, a small portable set of Djembe, things that the students wouldn’t have at home. But that they might need to practice since we’re not at school for many of them at all,” said Dyal.

The coop also awarded two other teachers at the middle school funding for their projects. For Seventh Grade Science Teacher Savannah Kilbane, the money will purchase video equipment and 3-D models.

“My bright ideas grant was for video equipment and science models that I can use to make the videos I’ve been posting on my YouTube channel so that students can access them from home,” said Kilbane.

Sixth Grade Math Teacher Kara Kinney was also given money for her project, which will provide better technology for her classroom, including an Ipad and sound equipment.

“My grant was for a Swivl for my classroom and the equipment that goes with it. And that’s going to help students be virtually as well as in the classroom to be able to hear better the conversations that are going in the classroom,” said Kinney.

Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative has a full list of teachers awarded a Bright Ideas Grant on their website. Officials say they will begin accepting applications for next year starting in April.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.