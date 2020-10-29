Greenville - ENC Alliance names leadership team with official launch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The newly-formed economic development organization Greenville – Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance officially launched this month and has named its leaders.

The organization is a public-private partnership created to attract and retain new industry to the East.

The board of directors announced Steve Weathers as president and CEO of the Greenville – ENC Alliance’s leadership team. Uconda Dunn and Brad Hufford share the title of VP of business development. David Horn serves as director of investor and community relations, and Maria Satira handles marketing and communications for the organization.

According to the group’s spokesperson, President and CEO Steve Weathers has nearly three decades of experience in the business and economic development industries in various regions across the nation, formerly involved in creating more than 800 companies in Georgia, California, Arizona, Ohio, and New York.

He said their focus now is on Eastern North Carolina, where they’ve already begun positive influences in the community.

“While we’ve been working on projects over the past several months and had success, particularly with the World Cat announcement, we weren’t able fully focus our efforts until now. I started in April and spent several months finding the best professionals and industry experts to fill these leadership roles. Now that they’re all on board, we can concentrate our work on attracting new investments and jobs, while supporting existing industries and the workforce. We are grateful to have the support of an action-oriented and result-driven Board of Directors who have broad professional experience and a deep knowledge of eastern North Carolina.”

The Vice Presidents of Business Development, Uconda Dunn and Brad Hufford, each share a wealth of economic development experience and are graduates of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute.

The organization is several years in the making, beginning years ago with an idea from community members and public and private industry business leaders.

