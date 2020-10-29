Advertisement

ECU to host first Graduate School Fair

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Career Services will host its first virtual Graduate School Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4 through the career services technology and job database called Handshake.

The event is open to all ECU students and alumni.

The Graduate School Fair is an academically focused event for any student or alumnus interested in pursuing graduate school from a variety of schools and programs, including ECU.

ECU Career Services launched virtual career and graduate school fairs this fall in response to COVID-19 and in accordance with ECU and state government social distancing protocols.

For more information and suggestions on how to prepare, or to schedule an appointment, visit the website at https://career.ecu.edu/ or call 252-328-6050.

