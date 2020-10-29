Advertisement

Eastern North Carolina feels remnants from Hurricane Zeta

Remnants of Hurricane Zeta caused power outages in ENC.
Remnants of Hurricane Zeta caused power outages in ENC.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High winds rolled into Eastern North Carolina Thursday as Hurricane Zeta made its way up the east coast.

The high wind stayed in the area throughout the day, causing power outages across Eastern North Carolina.

According to the Greenville Utilities Power Outage Map at 5 p.m., there were more than 900 GUC customers still without power.

Greenville resident, Taylor Beale lives near Jaycee Park. She said she was without power for several hours Thursday before it finally came back on.

Greenville Utilities says electric crews are responding to the scattered outages due to wind damage and will continue to work until power is restored.

According to the North Carolina Emergency Management, there were around 368,000 power outages recorded across our state as of 5 p.m.

Greenville Utilities also recommends customers report any outage to their website.

Report an Outage

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greenville - ENC Alliance names leadership team with official launch

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The newly-formed economic development organization Greenville – Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance officially launched this month and has named its leaders.

News

Newer and bigger homeless shelter opens in Onslow County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
The old shelter on Court Street has been closed since the pandemic began because its capacity did not allow for social distancing guidelines.

News

NC voting tops 4 million

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
With two days to go in early voting, just over 4 million North Carolinians have already cast their votes.

National

Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: State sets new daily case record

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More Eastern Carolina counties are reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Crime

Two men charged in Kinston shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kinston police say Shaquan Harper, 23, and Shelton Mason, 29, were arrested today for last Wednesday’s shooting of a man on Dixon Street.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Winds not as strong tonight; Cold front Friday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for the area

Crime

Man arrested after standoff with Carteret Co. deputies

Updated: 3 hours ago
Deputies have charged Brent Humphrey with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Crime

POLICE: Woman jailed after $9,960 cigarette purchase goes up in smoke

Updated: 4 hours ago
Bar’brionna Cannon was wanted for felony larceny that happened Wednesday at Fred’s Food Club on Winterville Parkway.

Crime

DEPUTIES: Man wrecks motorcycle during high speed chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A high-speed motorcycle chase comes to an end after deputies say its rider wrecked.