Eastern North Carolina feels remnants from Hurricane Zeta
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High winds rolled into Eastern North Carolina Thursday as Hurricane Zeta made its way up the east coast.
The high wind stayed in the area throughout the day, causing power outages across Eastern North Carolina.
According to the Greenville Utilities Power Outage Map at 5 p.m., there were more than 900 GUC customers still without power.
Greenville resident, Taylor Beale lives near Jaycee Park. She said she was without power for several hours Thursday before it finally came back on.
Greenville Utilities says electric crews are responding to the scattered outages due to wind damage and will continue to work until power is restored.
According to the North Carolina Emergency Management, there were around 368,000 power outages recorded across our state as of 5 p.m.
Greenville Utilities also recommends customers report any outage to their website.
