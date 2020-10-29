Eastern North Carolina feels remnants from Hurricane Zeta

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High winds rolled into Eastern North Carolina Thursday as Hurricane Zeta made its way up the east coast.

The high wind stayed in the area throughout the day, causing power outages across Eastern North Carolina.

According to the Greenville Utilities Power Outage Map at 5 p.m., there were more than 900 GUC customers still without power.

Greenville resident, Taylor Beale lives near Jaycee Park. She said she was without power for several hours Thursday before it finally came back on.

“It effects me pretty harshly and I know it effects a lot of my neighbors too because a lot of them have kids and stuff like that. Just being in the dark and it’s been pretty windy out here so sitting outside and stuff it’s getting kind of cold, like we are kind of ready to go into the house.”

Greenville Utilities says electric crews are responding to the scattered outages due to wind damage and will continue to work until power is restored.

According to the North Carolina Emergency Management, there were around 368,000 power outages recorded across our state as of 5 p.m.

Greenville Utilities also recommends customers report any outage to their website.

