Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Man wrecks motorcycle during high speed chase

Myles Strickland
Myles Strickland(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed motorcycle chase comes to an end after deputies say its rider wrecked.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says that a deputy tried to pull over Myles Strickland, 30, of Bartow, Florida.

Officials say the chase began on Highway 24 near Pringle Road with the motorcyclist reaching speeds believed to be over 100 mph.

We’re told that the deputy lost sight of the suspect, but that Strickland ended up crashing a short time later at Hunting Bay Drive and Pine Needle Circle in Cape Carteret.

Deputies say Strickland lost control of the bike and hit a Cape Carteret Police cruiser before sliding off the road.

Strickland was treated for minor injuries at the hospital before being taken into custody.

He’s charged with felony flee and elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance.

Officials say that a woman was also on the motorcycle. She suffered minor injuries as well. Charges are not expected against her.

Neither were wearing helmets.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

POLICE: Woman jailed after $9,960 cigarette purchase goes up in smoke

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Bar’brionna Cannon was wanted for felony larceny that happened Wednesday at Fred’s Food Club on Winterville Parkway.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: State sets new daily case record

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More Eastern Carolina counties are reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths.

News

Minges Bottling Group awarded exclusive pouring rights at ECU

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
You’ll soon be seeing a whole lot more of Pepsi and a whole lot less of Coca-Cola on ECU’s campus.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Wind warnings and advisories for Eastern NC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for the area

Latest News

Crime

One dead, two others wounded in Greenville apartment shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say they were called around 4:30 a.m. to Paramount 3800 on Bostic Drive for a shooting.

News

Body pulled from creek north of Kenansville

Updated: 5 hours ago
Duplin County officials say the discovery was made around 9:00 p.m. off Highway 11 near Stokes Gooding Road.

News

Better Business Bureau: Read the fine print about Halloween returns

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
If you look at the fine print on the receipts, or on the register, those return policies are often pretty clear. They might be tough to read, or unclear, but they are usually listed somewhere in the midst of your purchase.

News

Concerns raised about crowding at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 15 hours ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening, a local bar last weekend appeared packed.

Local

Concerns raised about crowding at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening, a local bar last weekend appeared packed.

News

Prisoner walks away from residential living program

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender, serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison, who walked away from his Charlotte residential location.