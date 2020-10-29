DEPUTIES: Man wrecks motorcycle during high speed chase

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed motorcycle chase comes to an end after deputies say its rider wrecked.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says that a deputy tried to pull over Myles Strickland, 30, of Bartow, Florida.

Officials say the chase began on Highway 24 near Pringle Road with the motorcyclist reaching speeds believed to be over 100 mph.

We’re told that the deputy lost sight of the suspect, but that Strickland ended up crashing a short time later at Hunting Bay Drive and Pine Needle Circle in Cape Carteret.

Deputies say Strickland lost control of the bike and hit a Cape Carteret Police cruiser before sliding off the road.

Strickland was treated for minor injuries at the hospital before being taken into custody.

He’s charged with felony flee and elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance.

Officials say that a woman was also on the motorcycle. She suffered minor injuries as well. Charges are not expected against her.

Neither were wearing helmets.

