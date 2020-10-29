Body pulled from creek north of Kenansville

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man’s body was pulled from a creek just north of Kenansville last night.

Duplin County officials say the discovery was made around 9:00 p.m. in Grove Creek which is off Highway 11 near Stokes Gooding Road.

Identification of the man is awaiting an autopsy and Kenansville police are investigating.

Officials say it’s unclear if the body is related to a man from Kenansville who was last seen a couple of days ago.

