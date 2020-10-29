Advertisement

Body pulled from creek north of Kenansville

(WITN)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man’s body was pulled from a creek just north of Kenansville last night.

Duplin County officials say the discovery was made around 9:00 p.m. in Grove Creek which is off Highway 11 near Stokes Gooding Road.

Identification of the man is awaiting an autopsy and Kenansville police are investigating.

Officials say it’s unclear if the body is related to a man from Kenansville who was last seen a couple of days ago.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minges Bottling Group awarded exclusive pouring rights at ECU

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
You’ll soon be seeing a whole lot more of Pepsi and a whole lot less of Coca-Cola on ECU’s campus.

News

Better Business Bureau: Read the fine print about Halloween returns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
If you look at the fine print on the receipts, or on the register, those return policies are often pretty clear. They might be tough to read, or unclear, but they are usually listed somewhere in the midst of your purchase.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Windy & warm; Scattered showers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Wind advisories have been issued for the area

News

Concerns raised about crowding at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 11 hours ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening, a local bar last weekend appeared packed.

Latest News

Local

Concerns raised about crowding at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening, a local bar last weekend appeared packed.

News

Prisoner walks away from residential living program

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender, serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison, who walked away from his Charlotte residential location.

News

ECU to host first Graduate School Fair

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
ECU Career Services will host its first virtual Graduate School Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4 through the career services technology and job database called Handshake.

News

UPDATE: 19-year-old charged in Tuesday’s shooting in Kinston

Updated: 13 hours ago
A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shooting in Kinston.

News

Water quality swimming advisories issued for two sound-side sites in Beaufort County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Advisories against swimming were posted Wednesday at two sound-side sites in Beaufort County where state officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

News

Concerns raised about crowding at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 13 hours ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening, a local bar last weekend appeared packed.