Advertisement

Better Business Bureau: Read the fine print about Halloween returns

Often times the bottom of the receipt will lay out the return policies.
(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you have already been out to get a Halloween costume, you are likely stuck with it.

If you look at the fine print on the receipts, or on the register, those return policies are often pretty clear. They might be tough to read, or unclear, but they are usually listed somewhere in the midst of your purchase.

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern Carolina says it’s important to shop with a credit card. Those will make it easier to dispute any charges if that becomes necessary. The BBB also suggests looking around your home. If you are trying to save money, that’s a great way to start. Maybe your costume won’t be perfect, but you will barely have a hard time finding something to make your costume work.

Catherine Honeycutt with the Better Business Bureau says buying the costume, wearing it, and trying to return it would be considered fraud. At the bottom, be sure to check the return policy or ask beforehand.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Windy & warm; Scattered showers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Wind advisories have been issued for the area

News

Concerns raised about crowding at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 9 hours ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening, a local bar last weekend appeared packed.

Local

Concerns raised about crowding at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening, a local bar last weekend appeared packed.

News

Prisoner walks away from residential living program

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender, serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison, who walked away from his Charlotte residential location.

Latest News

News

ECU to host first Graduate School Fair

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
ECU Career Services will host its first virtual Graduate School Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4 through the career services technology and job database called Handshake.

News

UPDATE: 19-year-old charged in Tuesday’s shooting in Kinston

Updated: 12 hours ago
A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shooting in Kinston.

News

Water quality swimming advisories issued for two sound-side sites in Beaufort County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Advisories against swimming were posted Wednesday at two sound-side sites in Beaufort County where state officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

News

Concerns raised about crowding at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 12 hours ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening, a local bar last weekend appeared packed.

News

No cases of COVID-19 linked to rallies in the east

Updated: 12 hours ago
Statistically, some recent political rallies in the east presented higher-than-normal risks of contracting COVID-19.

News

City helps local Community College expand Workforce Development Center

Updated: 12 hours ago
The additional space means the college will be able to offer new courses.