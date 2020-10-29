Better Business Bureau: Read the fine print about Halloween returns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you have already been out to get a Halloween costume, you are likely stuck with it.

If you look at the fine print on the receipts, or on the register, those return policies are often pretty clear. They might be tough to read, or unclear, but they are usually listed somewhere in the midst of your purchase.

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern Carolina says it’s important to shop with a credit card. Those will make it easier to dispute any charges if that becomes necessary. The BBB also suggests looking around your home. If you are trying to save money, that’s a great way to start. Maybe your costume won’t be perfect, but you will barely have a hard time finding something to make your costume work.

Catherine Honeycutt with the Better Business Bureau says buying the costume, wearing it, and trying to return it would be considered fraud. At the bottom, be sure to check the return policy or ask beforehand.

