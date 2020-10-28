Advertisement

Zeta back to a hurricane; Potential category 2 by landfall

Zeta will likely make landfall over Louisiana Wednesday afternoon
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Hurricane Zeta

Zeta is becoming much better organized as the storm moves over the central Gulf of Mexico. The storm had winds of 85 mph Wednesday morning and will likely approach category 2 strength before it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast late Wednesday.

Zeta expected to reach category 2 strength at landfall
Zeta expected to reach category 2 strength at landfall(WITN)

The official track from the NHC calls for a landfall between Marsh Island, LA and Gulfport, MS Wednesday evening. The strength of the storm may change between now and landfall but the track has shown little change, with a Louisiana landfall looking likely by sunset Wednesday.

Zeta is the 27th tropical storm of the 2020 hurricane season, just one storm shy of tying the 28 storms of 2005. The hurricane season runs through the end of November.

