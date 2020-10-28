Zeta back to a hurricane; Potential category 2 by landfall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Hurricane Zeta

Zeta is becoming much better organized as the storm moves over the central Gulf of Mexico. The storm had winds of 85 mph Wednesday morning and will likely approach category 2 strength before it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast late Wednesday.

Zeta expected to reach category 2 strength at landfall (WITN)

The official track from the NHC calls for a landfall between Marsh Island, LA and Gulfport, MS Wednesday evening. The strength of the storm may change between now and landfall but the track has shown little change, with a Louisiana landfall looking likely by sunset Wednesday.

Zeta is the 27th tropical storm of the 2020 hurricane season, just one storm shy of tying the 28 storms of 2005. The hurricane season runs through the end of November.

