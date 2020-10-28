Advertisement

Wildlife Commission expects seasonal increase in coyote sightings

Photo courtesy: NPS/MGN. Generic coyote photo
Photo courtesy: NPS/MGN. Generic coyote photo(NPS)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - Biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say you should expect to see or hear more coyotes in the coming weeks as young coyotes that were born this past spring begin leaving their parents' territory to find and establish a territory of their own.

They say there’s an annual peak of reported sightings in October and November, typically from people who are concerned about the dangers resident coyotes could pose, but they say these secretive canines are not generally a threat to humans and the chances are very good that they have been in the area for some time.

“Coyotes are now common across North Carolina, and merely hearing or seeing one is no cause for surprise or alarm,” said Falyn Owens, the agency’s extension biologist. “Coyotes rarely attack humans, and while they are curious about us, they are also wary and will usually try to avoid people as much as possible.”

To make homes and neighborhoods less attractive to coyotes, Owens recommends always supervise small pets when they’re outside, and especially around dawn and dusk. Keep cats indoors and poultry in a predator-proof run. Feed pets indoors or remove all food when a pet is finished eating outside. Store food waste in secure containers with tight-fitting lids. Keep birdseed off the ground around feeders, or attract birds with seed-bearing wildflowers in lieu of feeders. If you see a coyote around your home and feel safe to do so, scare it off.

Because coyotes are opportunistic predators of small animals, cats and small dogs are at risk if left to roam outside without close supervision. Chickens and other poultry should be kept in a secure, predator-proof run.

While native to the mid-western section of North America, coyotes have expanded their range into the eastern United States and are now established in all 100 counties of North Carolina.

Coyotes can be hunted year-round and can be trapped during the statewide regulated trapping season Nov. 1 through the end of February.

