Voting options dwindling in North Carolina
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The options to vote in North Carolina are dwindling as Election Day nears.
Voters who wanted to cast a traditional mail-in absentee ballot had until late Tuesday afternoon to request one through their county board or online through a state portal.
Voters who complete the received ballots must turn them in to their county board by Nov. 3 or have them postmarked by the same date.
People who didn’t apply in time for a mail-in ballot can still vote on Election Day and at early in-person voting sites in all 100 counties through Saturday afternoon.
