Two men charged with felony breaking & entering and larceny in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau arrested two men after a break-in at a house on Sunday on Frank Avenue in New Bern.

Deputies say they had a description of the suspect’s vehicle and were able to locate it on Wildlife Road while responding to the break-in.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Freddie Price of New Bern and 41-year-old Nathan Heine of Kinston. Deputies say during the investigation, they found stolen property from the residence inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Both Price and Heine are charged with felony breaking & entering, felony larceny after breaking & entering and felony possession of stolen property.

