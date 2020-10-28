Teacher of the Week: Mary Catherine Christopher from St. Peter Catholic School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 28 is Mary Catherine Christopher, an ELA teacher at St. Peter Catholic School.

Christopher is a Greenville native and graduated from ECU. She has had a lengthy career spanning 20 years. In that time, she has taught a range of grades, including pre-k, third, fourth and sixth grade social studies, middle school math and English.

The person who nominated Mrs. Christopher wrote, “I would like to nominate a wonderful teacher for Teacher of the Week. Her name is Mary Catherine Christopher and she is what I would call a team player.

Currently, she teaches ELA at St. Peter Catholic School. She started out as a preschool teacher, moved up to third grade, moved over to math in the middle school and now is our ELA teacher. Wherever we have a need, she has stepped up to the challenge and filled that role beautifully. She has taught my daughter in third grade, math and now in ELA. She has taught my son in ELA, as well.

In addition to being a fabulous teacher who truly takes the time with each student to help encourage them and guide them through learning, she is also a wonderful example at our Catholic school. She has a wonderful way about her and everything she does. From the way she prays for and with our students, to the way she helps our middle school students navigate that difficult time of life, to being a phenomenal co-worker, Mary Catherine is a true gem and someone I am proud to know.”

Congratulations Mrs. Christopher!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

