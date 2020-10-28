Swansboro breaking and entering leads to high speed chase

Swansboro, N.C. (WITN) - Police say one person is behind bars and another on the run after a chase Wednesday morning.

Swansboro Police say officers were investigating a breaking and entering at a store in the town.

Officials say a chase began when the Highway Patrol found a vehicle matching the description of one believed to have been at the scene of the breaking and entering.

The chase took place on Highway 24.

Police say the car eventually stopped with both people taking off on foot.

One was arrested by Swansboro Police, the other is still on the run.

Names and charges have not been provided yet.

