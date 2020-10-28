Staff caring for sandbar shark born at NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is caring for a shark pup born Oct. 16 in the Aquarium’s Graveyard of the Atlantic gallery.

The two-pound female sandbar shark pup is being watched in an area out of public view.

Husbandry Curator Elizabeth Huber says, “We are closely monitoring the animal’s behavior and body condition and tracking its progress. There are many developmental milestones to go before we can be confident that it is thriving.”

Two female pups were born in the GYA habitat, but one did not survive.

An upcoming veterinary check will help firm up some more details about the health and condition of the baby shark.

“We are watching very closely for positive progress,” Huber said.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.