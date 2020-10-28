Advertisement

School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

This photo provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the scene of deadly crash involving a utility vehicle and a school bus carrying children on Tuesday evening, Oct. 27, 2020, in Decatur, Tenn.
This photo provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the scene of deadly crash involving a utility vehicle and a school bus carrying children on Tuesday evening, Oct. 27, 2020, in Decatur, Tenn.(Tennessee Highway Patrol via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — A school bus driver was killed along with a 7-year-old girl after a utility vehicle swerved into their lane. The bus, carrying 22 children, slammed head-on into the vehicle’s side, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Five children were airlifted to a regional hospital and two were taken by ambulance after Tuesday’s crash on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee, Lt. Bill Miller said.

Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus. The bus driver, a woman, had no opportunity to stop, the highway patrol said.

One student, a boy, was in critical condition and undergoing surgery as of late Tuesday night. No names were released pending notification of family.

“My sincere condolences to this community and to the family of the school bus driver and the family of the 7-year-old who was killed tonight in this crash,” Lt. Miller told a Tuesday evening news conference at Meigs South Elementary School in Decatur, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a statement that she and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are “deeply saddened.”

The driver of the utility vehicle, from Service Electric, was being treated for minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating. No charges have been filed in the crash.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kentucky US Senate: Coronavirus

Updated: 10 minutes ago

National

Alabama lawn mowing man, Rodney Smith Jr., fighting to stay in the U.S.

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kate Smith
An Alabama resident who dedicated his life to helping Americans all over the country could face deportation.

National

Alaska's independents mounting a challenge

Updated: 42 minutes ago

National

Ex-Texas officer’s trial set for next year in death of woman shot through home’s window

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Dean opened fire from outside through a window after “perceiving a threat,” killing a woman who was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA
Landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday.

National

Kentucky US Senate: National Influence

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Edgecombe, Lenoir and Wilson counties reporting new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More Eastern Carolina counties are reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths.

National

Kentucky US Senate: Racial Justice

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Recall: Trader Joe’s gluten-free battered fish contain wheat, milk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
More than 350 cases of the store’s gluten-free battered halibut was mislabeled.

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia victim’s family sought ambulance, not police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots Monday afternoon.