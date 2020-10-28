Phillip’s Forecast: Partly sunny and warm Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday

Expect partly sunny skies with highs on Wednesday lifting into the upper 70s. Light winds will become southwesterly around 5 mph.

Thursday & Friday

The remnants of Zeta will bring showers back to the forecast for the end of the work week. At this point, rain chances will run around 40% both Thursday and Friday with an 80% chance Thursday night. Rainfall totals should be less than 1.0″ with the heaviest rains staying west and north our area. Highs over the two day stretch will fall from the low 80s Thursday to the upper 60s Friday. The remnants of Zeta will clear the mid Atlantic coast Friday afternoon, leaving us with a dry and cooler forecast for Halloween weekend.