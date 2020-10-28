Pet of the Week: Chipper

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Chipper!

He is a one year old hound mix from Hertford. Volunteers say he is a dream and the definition of a goofy pup. They say he loves anything and everyone.

Chipper is very dog friendly and loves to play. They believe he will be okay with cats after a slow introduction.

Volunteers add Chipper is very receptive to humans and is quickly learning commands, like how to sit and not jump on people when he is excited. They say he would be a good beginner dog for someone who has never owned one before.

To view all of the available pets for adoption, visit the humane society’s website.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.