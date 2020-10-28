Operation Unite Goldsboro donates laptops to Wayne County students

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Operation Unite Goldsboro and community partners present 50 laptops to Wayne County students from 23 different schools. Partners include Southern Bank of Goldsboro, Kramden Institute of Durham, and the Dillard Goldsboro Alumni and Friends, Inc, Triangle Chapter.

Mark Colebrook, the founder of Operation Unite Goldsboro, said he started Operation Chromebook after realizing Wayne County Public Schools didn’t have enough devices for every student had a Chromebook.

Students had to share devices, no matter how many students were in the household, which hinders students' success. Organizers said, with the help of local and out of state donors, Colebrook has given away 30 Chromebooks.

But the giving didn’t end there. The Operation Unite Goldsboro founder said when Dekevias Atkinson and Douglas Horne of the Triangle Chapter of Dillard Goldsboro Alumni and Friends heard about the fundraiser, they immediately joined to help. Within one week, they contacted Colebrook, partnered with Kramden Institute and Southern Bank, and purchased 50 Chromebooks.

Triangle Chapter of Dillard Goldsboro Alumni and Friends President Dekevias Atkinson said, “This organization has always been about serving and giving back to our community. At the end of the day, it should always be up to us to invest in our young people. This is our responsibility in good times and bad times if we want them to have a bright future for them. These laptops will allow these students to have access to limitless information, to learn, to grow, and to prepare them for success.”

The group distributes the laptops on Wednesday, November 4, at 2 p.m. The event will take place at the Dillard Alumni Building at 801 Poplar Street in Goldsboro.

