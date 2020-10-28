Old New Bern city garage renovated for training center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A completely renovated old garage site will now be the home of a new workforce development and training center in New Bern.

The newly renovated building is located at 114 Rhem Street.

Originally constructed in 1973, the building was used as a garage and maintenance/repair center, as well as a fueling station for city vehicles and equipment.

Most of the renovation work was completed by public works staff.

The garage will soon become Craven Community College’s Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment Operator Workforce Training Center, which is an expansion of the Volt center.

Classes could be ready to enroll by spring 2021.

