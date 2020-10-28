New NC ads urge residents to wear face masks with close friends and family

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new advertisement as part of the statewide “Whatever Your Reason” campaign. State health leaders say this latest television commercial reminds everyone the decision to wear a mask is not about “who you know, or how well you know them.”

According to Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, the commercial urges everyone to ask themselves one question: “Will I be with anyone I don’t live with?” affirming, “If the answer is yes, get behind the mask.”

“As we head into cooler months, we do not want to see our case counts continue to rise. The most effective thing we can all do to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to get behind the mask. Whenever North Carolinians are gathering with family or friends — or anyone they don’t live with — it’s critical that everyone does their part and wear a mask.”

State leaders said, the new advertisement will air on statewide TV stations and compliment current radio announcements. Ads will also display on social media and at bus stops, convenience stores, and gas stations. The “Whatever Your Reason” campaign was informed by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill researchers and statewide online focus groups.

Also, NCDHHS has issued guidance for get-togethers to help organizers and attendees minimize COVID-19 transmission risk. Even in small groups of close friends or extended family, health leaders say it is critical to wear a mask whenever in close contact with anyone outside the immediate household.

