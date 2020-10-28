N.C. State’s canine mascot dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - N.C. State’s canine mascot, Tuffy II, has passed away. The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the wolf-looking, Tamaskan breed of dog died on Tuesday.

During Saturday’s in the fall, Tuffy II had roamed the sidelines of Carter-Finley Stadium as 60,000 Wolfpack fans cheered on the school’s football team.

Owner Joe Downey had recently posted a GoFundMe link after Tuffy II was diagnosed with a form of heart disease.

The university’s athletics department tweeted that Tuffy II had passed away in his sleep overnight. The school had brought back a live mascot in 2010. That was the first time since 1970 that N.C. State had a live mascot on the sidelines.

