Megamillions 10-27-20
Megamillions for October, 27 -2020
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Operation Unite Goldsboro donates laptops to Wayne County students
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Operation Unite Goldsboro and community partners present 50 laptops to Wayne County students from 23 different schools.
News
Old New Bern city garage renovated for training center
Updated: 1 hour ago
A completely renovated old garage site will now be the home of a new workforce development and training center in New Bern.
News
Pirates Vs. Cancer organization makes check presentation to Maynard Children’s Hospital
Updated: 1 hours ago
In light of COVID-19, Pirates Vs. Cancer had to greatly alter their 2020 plans.
News
Greenville Police looking for missing teenager
Updated: 1 hours ago
Greenville Police are asking for help finding a missing teenager.
News
MEGAMILLIONS 10-27-20
Updated: 1 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm
News
NCEL 10-27-20
Updated: 1 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm
News
Kinston officials respond after four shootings in two weeks
Updated: 1 hours ago
Another shooting in Kinston is under investigation after a man was shot in broad daylight.
National
School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.
News
Kinston officials respond after four shootings in two weeks
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Amber Lake
Kinston city officials respond to four shootings in a span of two weeks, telling WITN what they are doing to protect the community.
News
Two men charged with felony breaking & entering and larceny in New Bern
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau arrested two men after a break-in at a house on Sunday on Frank Avenue in New Bern.