Kinston officials respond after four shootings in two weeks

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Another shooting in Kinston is under investigation after a man was shot in broad daylight.

Officers responded to the parking lot of 4101 W. Vernon Ave. around 12:46 Tuesday where Khalil Dail had been shot.

This marks the fourth shooting in the last two weeks in Kinston.

Kinston city officials responded to the shootings, telling WITN what they are doing to protect the community.

Kinston Police Chief Tim Dilday says the shootings have raised alarm at the station and around the community, but they are working around the clock to make sure they send a strong message to those who break the law, and to protect the public.

“We realize that violent crimes are terrorizing our neighborhoods and business districts but most of all they are terrorizing our children.”

Kinston police say they recognize the sense of urgency within the agency and in the community and they have reached out to strengthen those relationships.

Mayor Don Hardy also wants violent offenders to know that they are sending them a strong message.

“We are working very hard and very diligently to prosecute and get folks prosecuted. We will do whatever it takes in order to slow or remove folks from our community that have been a straight-up menace to society."

City officials say that the men and women who work for Kinston Police, are working every hour of every day to protect the community.

Chief Dilday says the public can help, by saying something if you see something.

Also, he says if you have chosen to own firearms, be responsible, and do not leave firearms unsecured in cars or buildings where criminals or people without authorization can gain access.

Dilday said that the police department is a part of the community and they are working with state and federal partners to keep the community safe.

City officials also said if you have any crime tips, they encourage you to call the police department at 252-939-4020, or Crime Stoppers, 523-4444.

