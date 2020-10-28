Advertisement

Kinston officials respond after four shootings in two weeks

Four shootings in a span of two weeks in Kinston.
Four shootings in a span of two weeks in Kinston.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Another shooting in Kinston is under investigation after a man was shot in broad daylight.

Officers responded to the parking lot of 4101 W. Vernon Ave. around 12:46 Tuesday where Khalil Dail had been shot.

This marks the fourth shooting in the last two weeks in Kinston.

Kinston city officials responded to the shootings, telling WITN what they are doing to protect the community.

Kinston Police Chief Tim Dilday says the shootings have raised alarm at the station and around the community, but they are working around the clock to make sure they send a strong message to those who break the law, and to protect the public.

Kinston police say they recognize the sense of urgency within the agency and in the community and they have reached out to strengthen those relationships.

Mayor Don Hardy also wants violent offenders to know that they are sending them a strong message.

City officials say that the men and women who work for Kinston Police, are working every hour of every day to protect the community.

Chief Dilday says the public can help, by saying something if you see something.

Also, he says if you have chosen to own firearms, be responsible, and do not leave firearms unsecured in cars or buildings where criminals or people without authorization can gain access.

Dilday said that the police department is a part of the community and they are working with state and federal partners to keep the community safe.

City officials also said if you have any crime tips, they encourage you to call the police department at 252-939-4020, or Crime Stoppers, 523-4444.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pirates Vs. Cancer organization makes check presentation to Maynard Children’s Hospital

Updated: moments ago
In light of COVID-19, Pirates Vs. Cancer had to greatly alter their 2020 plans.

News

Greenville Police looking for missing teenager

Updated: moments ago
Greenville Police are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

National

School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.

News

Two men charged with felony breaking & entering and larceny in New Bern

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau arrested two men after a break-in at a house on Sunday on Frank Avenue in New Bern.

Latest News

News

Flags to fly at half-staff for N.C. native Morgan Garrett, killed in Navy training plane crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett.

News

Elizabeth City Police investigating man’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered.

News

Crews searching Havelock creek in connection to unsolved crime

Updated: 1 hours ago
Law enforcement in Craven County will search a creek Tuesday as part of an investigation into an unsolved crime.

News

Goldsboro police make arrest in murder case after 3 decades

Updated: 1 hours ago
An arrest has finally been made after a man from Goldsboro was shot and killed 31 years ago.

News

Coronavirus cases declining at Appalachian State following last month’s student death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Two football games had to be postponed because of outbreaks and clusters of coronavirus. That’s when the university cracked down on restrictions and put out a plea to students to follow all the CDC rules.

News

Old New Bern city garage renovated for training center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A completely renovated old garage site will now be the home of a new workforce development and training center in New Bern.