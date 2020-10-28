Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: More fog to start the day; Warm afternoon coming

Much like Tuesday and Wednesday, fog will develop through the area in the morning
By Matt Engelbrecht and Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Wednesday

Temperatures and dew points will once again support thick fog Wednesday morning. The calm winds will keep the threat of fog in the area through about 9 or 10 am. Depending on how long the fog sticks around, highs on Wednesday will be back into the upper 70s. Skies will return mostly clear for the afternoon before more clouds develop after sunset. No rain is in the forecast on Wednesday but conditions for rain will increase late Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Thursday & Friday

The remnants of Zeta will bring rain back to the forecast for the end of the work week. At this point, rain chances are set at 60% Thursday and 40% Friday with the majority of the rain coming in Thursday night. Rainfall totals should range between 0.5″ to 1.5″. Highs over the two day stretch will fall from near 80 degrees Thursday to the upper 60s Friday. The remnants of Zeta will clear the mid Atlantic coast Friday afternoon, leaving us with a dry and cooler forecast as we head into Halloween weekend.

