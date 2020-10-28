Gov. Cooper signs order preventing evictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians unable to pay their rent will not be evicted for the rest of the year.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the executive order prohibiting landlords from removing tenants on the basis of unpaid rent.

The directive got approval from the Council of State.

About 300,000 to 400,000 North Carolina households are currently unable to pay rent and 240,000 eviction filings would be expected to be submitted by January 2021.

The announcement comes as North Carolina sees an increase in confirmed cases, hospitalizations and percent of tests coming back positive.

In the coming weeks, Cooper will reevaluate the state’s reopening guidelines.

