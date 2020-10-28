Flags to fly at half-staff for N.C. native Morgan Garrett, killed in Navy training plane crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett.

The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Nov. 2. Originally from Weddington, Garrett and US Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross were killed during a routine training flight from Florida on Friday.

The U.S. Navy says Garrett, was on the U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft traveling from Florida that crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

Garrett was a graduate of Weddington High School in Union County near Charlotte.

