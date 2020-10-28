Elections director gives voter advice for common issues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With six days to go, the Board of Elections Director in Craven County says you should make sure to avoid common voting issues to make sure your vote is counted.

The director, Meloni Wray, says if you’re planning to head to the polls for in-person early voting and you’re not already registered, make sure to have a proper ID and HAVA (Help America Vote Act) documents with your proof of residence on it.

If you plan to fill out an absentee ballot, she reminds you to fill out every portion.

“The voter is supposed to sign and the voter has to have a witness that prints their name, puts the witness address, and signs. The witness has to sign,” Wray repeats for emphasis, saying they cannot count your ballot if you do not fill that part out.

She says that’s their most common issue with absentee ballot voting this year. However, it has only been a small percentage in Craven County that has forgotten this portion.

Wray says those that omit the witness part on their absentee ballots will be sent an affidavit to correct it, or will be reissued a ballot.

Tuesday was the last day to request your absentee ballot, but you are still able to vote early until Saturday.

