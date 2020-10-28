CVS Pharmacy to add rapid-result COVID testing in some cities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - CVS Pharmacy has announced plans to expand its COVID-19 testing services. The nationwide pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

About 100 of these rapid-result test sites will be operational this week. The tests are available at no cost to patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

However, you must register in advance at https://www.cvs.com to schedule an appointment.

