Concerns raised about crowding at Greenville nightclub

Picture of crowding at The Loft by Still Life last Saturday
Picture of crowding at The Loft by Still Life last Saturday(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening, a local bar last weekend appeared packed.

Pictures taken at The Loft By Still Life show mostly college-aged customers shoulder to shoulder.

The state’s Phase 3 reopening, which was extended last Friday, allows bars to serve 30% of their max outdoor capacity, or 100 people, whichever is less.

Still Life co-owner Sharif Hatoum told us by phone, “We didn’t have a large crowd and one of our staff wasn’t paying attention to how many people were in one area. We did address it.”

Russell King, with Alcohol Law Enforcement in Greenville, told WITN in a statement about the image, “Our initial response is to educate the retailer and seek voluntary compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order.”

