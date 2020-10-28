Advertisement

City helps local Community College expand Workforce Development Center

By Stacia Strong
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College has now expanded its workforce development center, thanks to the City of New Bern. The additional space means the college will be able to offer new courses.

Craven CC gets new workforce development space at the Volt Center
Craven CC gets new workforce development space at the Volt Center(WITN)

Craven Community College has now expanded its workforce development center, thanks to the City of New Bern. The additional space means the college will be able to offer new courses.

Craig Ramey, Craven Community College Communications Director, says this new building provides an exciting opportunity for the college. “We’re thrilled to continue to have this partnership with the city. The Volt continues to grow. It started as a way to have a workforce development training center, and we keep having new opportunities to help the community. We’re just so happy to be able to continue doing that with this program,” said Ramey.

The new space comes in the form of the old city garage, which sits on the property of the Volt Center off of Rhem Street. After three months of work, city officials say it’s great to see the progress made over that amount of time.

“I think it’s wonderful, if you take a look at the before photos and you compare it to what we have today, you have a real state of the art facility for the college,” said Matt Montanye, New Bern’s Public Works Director.

Public Works completed renovations through the public buildings division, which is led by Graham Price. He says getting this building in tip-top shape took a lot of work. “Our staff consists of four people, including myself, that are doing the construction process. Between those four, we’ve got weeks of hours here, and we’ve done everything from painting the floors to you know, obviously, we contracted some of the insulation stuff,” said Price.

The college says this building will give them the chance to offer students several new programs. “We’ll be able to focus on our diesel technician program. Which will allow people to get the training they need to be able to go to work on diesel engines, particularly with boats or heavy equipment and machinery, and even generators as well,” said Ramey.

College staff members are currently working on putting a curriculum together for the new programs. They hope to open the classes up to students at the beginning of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

N.C. State’s canine mascot dies

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
N.C. State’s canine mascot, Tuffy II, has passed away. According to reports, the wolf-looking, Tamaskan breed of dog died on Tuesday.

News

NBA star Chris Paul leads march to voting site at North Carolina college

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
NBA star Chris Paul led nearly 2,500 people on a march to an early-voting site at a university in North Carolina where he also takes classes.

News

New NC ads urge residents to wear face masks with close friends and family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new advertisement as part of the statewide “Whatever Your Reason” campaign.

Local

Concerns raised about crowding at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening, a local bar last weekend appeared packed.

Latest News

Crime

Swansboro breaking and entering leads to high speed chase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say one person is behind bars and another on the run after a chase Wednesday morning.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Partly sunny and warm Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Mild weather for Wednesday

News

WITN is experiencing technical difficulties

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Our on-air, satellite, and cable signals were kicked offline this morning during a brief power outage. We are working to restore all services.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Edgecombe, Lenoir and Wilson counties reporting new deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More Eastern Carolina counties are reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Morning Show

Spooky Science: At home experiments for the kids this Halloween

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
If you are looking for ways to still ring in the holiday safely at home, Covey Denton and the science kids have some ideas to bring some spooky Halloween fun to you.

Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week: Mary Catherine Christopher from St. Peter Catholic School

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 28 is Mary Catherine Christopher, an ELA teacher at St. Peter Catholic School.