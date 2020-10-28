City helps local Community College expand Workforce Development Center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College has now expanded its workforce development center, thanks to the City of New Bern. The additional space means the college will be able to offer new courses.

Craven CC gets new workforce development space at the Volt Center (WITN)

Craig Ramey, Craven Community College Communications Director, says this new building provides an exciting opportunity for the college. “We’re thrilled to continue to have this partnership with the city. The Volt continues to grow. It started as a way to have a workforce development training center, and we keep having new opportunities to help the community. We’re just so happy to be able to continue doing that with this program,” said Ramey.

The new space comes in the form of the old city garage, which sits on the property of the Volt Center off of Rhem Street. After three months of work, city officials say it’s great to see the progress made over that amount of time.

“I think it’s wonderful, if you take a look at the before photos and you compare it to what we have today, you have a real state of the art facility for the college,” said Matt Montanye, New Bern’s Public Works Director.

Public Works completed renovations through the public buildings division, which is led by Graham Price. He says getting this building in tip-top shape took a lot of work. “Our staff consists of four people, including myself, that are doing the construction process. Between those four, we’ve got weeks of hours here, and we’ve done everything from painting the floors to you know, obviously, we contracted some of the insulation stuff,” said Price.

The college says this building will give them the chance to offer students several new programs. “We’ll be able to focus on our diesel technician program. Which will allow people to get the training they need to be able to go to work on diesel engines, particularly with boats or heavy equipment and machinery, and even generators as well,” said Ramey.

College staff members are currently working on putting a curriculum together for the new programs. They hope to open the classes up to students at the beginning of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.