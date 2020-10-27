Advertisement

WITN Sports Spotlight: Reagan Stoop

By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Pungo Christian Academy sophomore volleyball and softball standout Reagan Stoop!

The Lady Raiders were undefeated (13-0) heading into Tuesday night’s NCISAA 1A Volleyball Semifinal match against top-seeded Lee Christian School (14-1), and Stoop has definitely been the team’s go-team hitter.

Stoop is only a sophomore but averaged more than four kills and two service aces per set this season.

For the second straight year, Stoop was named conference player of the year. She was also recently named conference tournament MVP.

She is also a standout in the classroom, owning the highest GPA in her class.

“I don’t know what I would do if we didn’t have volleyball here because I love volleyball and just being able to play, I’m just grateful for that," Stoop said in a Zoom interview with WITN Sports Tuesday morning. "I think the key, one, has been just communication. Just being able to talk on the court and being comfortable around each other. Also, we have a pretty good coach just encouraging us. And that’s another part of it. Just all the players encourage each other.”

The Lady Raiders (13-1) saw their sensational 2020 season come to an end Tuesday night, following a loss in straight sets (17-25, 16-25, 14-25) to No. 1 Lee Christian School (15-1).

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

