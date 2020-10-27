Wilson artist documenting Election 2020 on canvas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson artist is documenting this year’s unusual election on canvas. Frans Van Baars is visiting early voting sites in the East and capturing the sights of long voting lines combined with social distancing and voters wearing face coverings.

The European-born artist says he moved to America in 1956 and has never seen an election quite like this one.

Van Barrs said, “I think this is one of the most important elections in the country. I don’t think we will see one like this for many, many years.” Van Baars has painted pictures of voting in Wilson and Greenville so far.

He also plans to visit Washington. He says he will display the finished artwork in local galleries.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.