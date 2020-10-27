Advertisement

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis spoke on the Senate floor ahead of vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WITN) - U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) spoke on the Senate floor ahead of his vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tillis said, over the last few weeks, the American people have been introduced to Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the Senate considered her nomination to be an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court.

From her acceptance speech at the White House through the final day of her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, we have seen one of the most qualified nominees to ever be nominated to the Supreme Court.

Senator Thom Tillis said, “I think Judge Amy Coney Barrett is going to go down in history as one of the great justices on the Supreme Court. It is a shame that this is a divided decision. In a less political time than we find ourselves in today, I suspect she would have unanimous support in the Senate much like Justice Ginsburg when she came before the Senate. But today, I look forward to voting for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation and build on what is already a very strong legacy. I look forward to ensuring we continue to have a court that is independent, impartial, and focuses on protecting all of our constitutional rights and freedoms, and I know without a doubt that Judge Amy Coney Barrett is going to be one of those stewards on the Supreme Court.”

It was already known that Judge Barrett is by any measure imaginable—including the ABA gold standard—incredibly qualified to be a Justice on the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett has extensive experience, including serving as a judicial law clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia and as Judge on the Seventh Circuit, but her note-free performance during her confirmation hearings showed thoughtful and unbiased commitment to applying the Constitution and law as written, added Tillis.

