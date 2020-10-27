Advertisement

U.S. Health and Human Services sending 3 million antigen tests to NC

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sending 3 million Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to NC
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sending 3 million Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to NC(Abbott Labs)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina will receive 3.15 million Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for distribution by the state.

The rapid point of care antigen tests can diagnose coronavirus infection in fifteen minutes.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of North Carolina schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD.

As of October 26, over 1.32 million point of care antigen tests have been shipped to North Carolina; to date, these have been distributed to counties with a positivity rate greater than five percent. The state recommends focusing the tests on schools and high-risk congregate settings.

In August, over half a million of these tests were issued directly to congregate care settings in North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Another foggy morning; Clear afternoon

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Foggy Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 50s.

News

Improved fire rating for Fountain Volunteer Fire Department

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Fountain Volunteer Fire Department, along with Pitt County Emergency Management, was recently notified that the district had improved its protection rating from a seven to a six.

News

Wilson artist documenting Election 2020 on canvas

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A Wilson artist is documenting this year’s unusual election on canvas. Frans Van Baars is visiting early voting sites in the East and capturing the sights of long voting lines combined with social distancing and voters wearing face coverings.

News

First responders in New Bern find way to show community appreciation

Updated: 1 hour ago
In the middle of a pandemic, with events and activities continuing to get canceled, some first responders here in the East are finding ways to say thank-you to their community.

Latest News

News

First responders in New Bern find way to show community appreciation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Lake
First responders in New Bern took time out of their evenings Monday to show their community they appreciate them.

News

NC Democratic Party chair critical of Sen. Tillis for voting to confirm SCOTUS nominee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin released a statement Monday evening condemning Senator Thom Tillis for voting to give a lifetime appointment to Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

Troopers: Man drove through stop sign in fatal Perquimans County wreck

Updated: 2 hours ago
A driver is dead after troopers say he sped through a stop sign and crashed.

News

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis spoke on the Senate floor ahead of vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Senator Thom Tillis said, “I think Judge Amy Coney Barrett is going to go down in history as one of the great justices on the Supreme Court. It is a shame that this is a divided decision.

News

Congressman Murphy applauds Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Congressman Murphy applauds Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court

News

Congressman Rouzer statement on confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) today issued a statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.