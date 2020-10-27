Silver Alert issued for missing Martin County teen

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teenager.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tavion Kornegay, 13, of Williamston.

Kornegay is belived to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen wearing a red NC State Wolfpack t-shirt and burgundy pants in the area of 22439 NC Highway 125.

If you have any information give the sheriff’s office a call at 252-661-3426.

