Congressman Rouzer statement on confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) today issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court:

“Throughout the confirmation process, Judge Amy Coney Barrett demonstrated exactly what anyone who has followed her legal career already knew. She is a brilliant legal scholar who interprets the words of the Constitution as they were used and based on what the wording meant at the time of its writing,” said Congressman Rouzer.

“Congratulations to President Trump for nominating a truly outstanding, highly qualified individual and to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for successfully guiding her nomination to confirmation.”

