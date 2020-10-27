Political experts discuss NC role in election as battleground state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The presidential election is only 7 days away, and North Carolina has carved itself out as a key battleground state.

We have had close races in the most recent elections in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Political experts like Jason Roberts, a political science professor at UNC, says this election year will be similar, and voters will have an influence.

“North Carolina’s shaping up to be one of the closest, if not the closest states in the presidential election,” said Roberts.

Peter Francia, a political professor at ECU, says North Carolina is key to both candidates' winning strategies in most scenarios.

“Donald Trump obviously won North Carolina 4 years ago. It’s very important for him to hold the states he won last time.”

If Trump doesn’t win our state, it could be a different story.

“A victory in North Carolina plus a victory in Florida...that would be enough for Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States,” predicts Francia.

Francia says in the event that Trump wins the South, including swing states North Carolina, Florida and Georgia, Biden would need to win the Midwest to take the election.

“Then Biden’s path to victory would be Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. He would need all 3 at that point,” explained Francia.

In most scenarios, our state is a major decider in this election. It’s why both candidates have made their way to various cities in North Carolina in the past two months. President Trump has visited Greenville, Fayetteville, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Gastonia and Lumberton. Joe Biden has made visits to Durham and Charlotte.

Francia reminds us that it could come down to the electoral college and the 15 electoral votes we have.

“Remember we’ve got to get to that 270. So 15 electoral college votes one way or the other could be very, very important in a tight, competitive contest," he said.

If you want to get involved and have a say in the election, early voting continues all this week and ends this Saturday.

