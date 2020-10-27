Pirates Vs. Cancer organization makes check presentation to Maynard Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pirates Vs. Cancer is a one-of-a-kind event uniting ECU students and staff behind a common goal: empowering children to beat cancer and improving the lives of kids battling deadly cancers right here in eastern North Carolina.

In light of COVID-10, Pirates Vs. Cancer had to greatly alter their 2020 plans. After changing course and moving to a totally virtual event, the group of students and their peers collectively raised more than $23,000 this year to support programs and services for pediatric cancer patients being treated at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.

Founded by a few ECU Brody School of Medicine students in 2017, Pirates Vs. Cancer is now one of the largest and fastest growing interdisciplinary student organizations on the ECU Health Sciences Campus.

Since the inaugural fundraiser in 2017, they have raised more than $100,000 thanks to the selfless actions of these dedicated group of students.

