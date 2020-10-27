Advertisement

Onslow homeless still living week-by-week despite securing stable funding

About a dozen homeless people in Onslow County are still unsure if they have a place to live every week, and there’s no end in sight.
New shelter in Onslow County(Liam Collins)
By Liam Collins
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite secured funding for the ‘Hotels for Health’ program in August by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, about a dozen people who are homeless in Jacksonville are still living week-by-week.

The program was almost cut practically overnight in August when funding was denied to Trillium by FEMA. D.H.H.S. stepped in to save it, but that deal is still waiting to be finalized.

So, like Meagan Westbrook, people on the program are still being told every Monday morning if they have a place to stay Tuesday night.

“I don’t like not having a plan, and right now, I don’t have one like we are solely relying on this program,” said Meagan Westbrook, who has been using the program for about four months with her three kids.

Although the deal has yet to be set, a Trillium administration member told WITN News that won’t put an end to the uncertainty.

“We can’t depend on FEMA giving a heads up when they’re going stop the funding,” said Amy Modlin, Trillium’s housing director. “And so, we’re just doing it week-by-week to avoid us getting to the end of funding and FEMA saying ‘yup we’re going to stop today.’”

Trillium’s application for continued reimbursement was denied by FEMA back in August, which shut the program down, leading to dozens of people told on Friday their final checkout was Tuesday morning.

Trillium reached a deal with D.H.H.S. to save it, and until the deal was set, Modlin said FEMA agreed to continue to reimburse funding.

And now, a new option for people in Onslow County with nowhere else to go. Onslow Community Outreach is opening its newer and bigger shelter.

“A center that will support the needs of homeless individuals whether they are in transit, or whether they are residents here and citizens of Onslow County,” said Onslow Community Outreach Chair Don Herring.

The current shelter is closed because COVID-19 restrictions do not allow it to operate safely. The new $1.5 million center, set to open on Thursday, can hold up to 50 people without COVID-19 restrictions.

But that’s not an option for Meagan Westbrook and her kids.

“This program is specifically for social distancing. And, with all of the COVID outbreaks, I would rather not be clustered with a whole bunch of other people that I don’t know,” said Westbrook.

The new shelter has its opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 29. It will include a tour, and the public is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

