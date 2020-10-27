NC Democratic Party chair critical of Sen. Tillis for voting to confirm SCOTUS nominee

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin released a statement Monday evening condemning Senator Thom Tillis for voting to give a lifetime appointment to Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Goodwin said, Just days before an election, Senator Tillis has shown he cares little about the more than three million North Carolinians who have already cast a ballot and even less for those with a pre-existing condition who could be hurt by this Court and this nominee.

He added that in the middle of a pandemic, when 4,183 North Carolinians have died and cases are on the rise, the last thing we should be doing is moving closer to taking away people’s health care, including protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

“Just this weekend, Senator Tillis let slip why they are rushing ahead with this confirmation - he hopes that the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act, upends our health care, and ends protections for people with pre-existing conditions. This vote today to inch us closer to that outcome is a continuation of his decade-long fight against our health care - from blocking Medicaid expansion in the legislature, voting repeatedly to undermine the ACA, and sitting by silently as this administration waves the white flag on fighting this pandemic,” said Goodwin.

