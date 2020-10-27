Advertisement

Mike Pence making two more campaign stops in North Carolina

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence gesture at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is making his second and third campaign stops in North Carolina in three days for President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Pence was scheduled to hold rallies at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at midday Tuesday and at the Wilmington airport in the evening. He’ll be in Greenville, South Carolina, for an event in between.

Pence remains on the campaign trail after his chief of staff and other close contacts tested positive for COVID-19. Pence’s aides said he tested negative and decided to keep traveling after consulting White House medical personnel. That included a campaign stop in Kinston on Sunday evening.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order limits attendance at mass outdoor gatherings, but political events are generally exempt.

Health officials in New Hanover County, which includes Wilmington, said Pence’s advance team will encourage attendees to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer, according to county spokesperson Kate Oelslager.

