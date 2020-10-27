Advertisement

Martin County deputies searching for 13-year-old missing and endangered Williamston boy

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is missing from Williamston and The State Department of Public Safety along with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating where he could be.

Family members believe Tavion Kornegay could have been abducted by a man, the family says, they don’t know. His uncle- Sidney Scales- broke down crying asking for help to find his 13-year-old nephew.

They say Tavion Kornegay is a slow learner, and wears a cochlear implant, He can not hear if the battery isn’t charged.

Tavion is about 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Officers are investigating the case as a missing and endangered person. Martin County Sheriff’s investigators say the boy went missing from his home on Highway 125 in Williamston last night.

They say, the 13-year-old was wearing a red NC State wolfpack t-shirt and burgundy pants. His disappearance first went out from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons as a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man due to age discrepancy.

“This a very fluid situation going on and I anticipate having more information soon.”

Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Drew Robinson

Martin County says that alert could change to an Amber Alert with special circumstances.

Anyone with information about Tavion Jakhi Kornegay should contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500.

