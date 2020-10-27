Advertisement

Man injured by “nail trap” in North Carolina wilderness

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has suffered deep puncture wounds to his heel after stepping on a so-called “nail trap” in the North Carolina wilderness.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports that the incident occurred Sunday in a remote area of western North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest.

The man, Tyler Mayo, was walking his dog with some friends and their dog. The trap was buried in a rut in a road and covered with leaves. It was made of plywood and 2-inch nails with the points facing up.

The area is used by hunters as well as by mountain bikers and hikers. Mayo said the words “PETA paybak” were written on the trap and another one that he found, possibly referring to the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The group is based more than 400 miles away in Norfolk, Virginia. PETA denies any involvement and is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk told the newspaper that the organization is working with the U.S. Forest Service in the hope of finding fingerprints or other forensic evidence.

Mayo said PETA wouldn’t have been involved because the traps are more likely to hurt an animal than a person.

“If a bear stepped on them, it would get an infection and die,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Suit claiming North Carolina doctor ruined pregnancy chances dismissed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Bryant had filed the lawsuit against multiple parties including the doctor, Mehmet Tamer Yalcinkaya, and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for medical malpractice, fraudulent concealment and negligence regarding the incident in 2007.

Local

Crews searching Havelock creek in connection to unsolved crime

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Law enforcement in Craven County will search a creek Tuesday as part of an investigation into an unsolved crime.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Beaufort, Edgecombe, Martin counties report new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two Eastern Carolina counties reported three new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday.

Local

Healthy Habits: Taking care of your heart health during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
While it is important to protect yourself from COVID-19, heart disease is also dangerous. It is critical to be mindful of your heart health during the pandemic.

Latest News

Morning Show

Spooky Science: At home experiments for the kids this Halloween

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
If you are looking for ways to still ring in the holiday safely at home, Covey Denton and the science kids have some ideas to bring some spooky Halloween fun to you.

Politics

Mike Pence making two more campaign stops in North Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Pence was scheduled to hold rallies at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at midday Tuesday and at the Wilmington airport in the evening.

Coronavirus

North Carolina private schools report more coronavirus clusters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that there were 14 active coronavirus clusters at private K-12 schools across the state.

Health

Concerns over heat-related illness rise in rural areas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Sunday that climate change will likely exacerbate the problem in the coming decades.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Thick fog Tuesday morning; Nice afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Foggy Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 50s.

News

U.S. Health and Human Services sending 3 million antigen tests to NC

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
North Carolina will receive 3.15 million Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for distribution by the state.