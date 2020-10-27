Local experts discuss Supreme Court confirmation one week from election

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday evening. It’s historical, as her confirmation happened a week from the presidential election.

“This is atypically close to an election to be holding a confirmation vote on a Supreme Court justice,” explained Brad Lockerbie, a political science professor at ECU.

The proximity to the election is one Democrats argued was a reason not to push through Barrett’s confirmation.

But with a Republican-controlled Senate and the Senate majority leader’s track record, experts are not surprised by her confirmation.

“Mitch McConnell if nothing else is going to have a legacy of pushing justices and judges through the confirmation process.”

Barrett is the 3rd justice to confirmed during President Trump’s term, alongside Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“President Trump had the opportunity to nominate 3 members of the Supreme Court, that’s really quite remarkable,” said Wes Bishop, a history and political science professor at Pitt Community College.

Now confirmed to the SCOTUS, Barrett will vote on cases dealing with the Affordable Care Act and even Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.