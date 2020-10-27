Local Aquarium kicks off Halloween celebrations

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Halloween is still a few days out, but the celebrations are already underway at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Tuesday was the start of their ’Fish-tacular’ Preschool Halloween Dress up days, which encourages families to bring their young children decked out in their Halloween best for some fun at the Aquarium.

Fish-tacular event kicks off at the Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium. (WITN)

Staff at the Aquarium spent a lot of time preparing for the three-day event, and you can see their work from the moment you walk in the door. Kerri Sommer, the Special Events Coordinator at the Aquarium, says she wanted kids to feel the holiday’s magic. “We wanted to make the aquarium as soon as the kids walk in, see their faces light up with lights and decorations just for the Halloween season, so every room that they enter has a different theme,” said Sommer.

Tuesday was just the first day, but Sommer says they’ve already seen some great costumes come through their doors. “Between Minnie mouse, and dragons, and tigers, and even fire trucks, we anticipate many more each day. We do still have tomorrow and Thursday for ticket sales,” said Sommer.

To make the event happen, the staff had to get creative to keep visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Liz Baird, the Aquarium’s Director, says it was important for them to work out the kinks and make it happen.

“I think we were a little worried that we might not be able to figure out a way to do this in a really safe way, but thanks to the team here, they figured out a way to let this happen over three days and to invite our guests back in and provide a really great experience,” said Baird.

Tickets are required to take part and bought in advance. Kids can take part in the festivities as part of their entrance ticket, and for an extra fee, they can take home a goodie bag filled with sweet treats, craft projects, and a ticket to join a virtual Halloween event Friday. You can find more information on the Aquarium’s website, http://www.ncaquariums.com/pine-knoll-shores.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.