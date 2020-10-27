Advertisement

Kinston Police investigating broad daylight shooting

(WBKO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a man was was shot in broad daylight Tuesday.

Kinston Police say officers responded around 12:46 p.m. to the parking lot of 4101 W. Vernon Avenue for a person who had been shot.

Officers found Khalil Dail, 21, of Kinston with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

He was taken to Vidant Medical Center in an ambulance.

The shooting location is a parking lot adjacent to the Walmart and serves several businesses and restaurants.

Police say that there doesn’t appear to be further danger in that area to the public.

If you have any information that can help call Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

