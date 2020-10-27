Advertisement

Jones County elementary students return to classrooms full-time

Students in the district started returning to school four days a week, with Wednesdays reserved for online learning and building cleaning.
(WITN)
By Liam Collins
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students in Jones County returned full-time to the classroom Monday.

All four elementary schools in the district returned to full-time in-person learning Monday, with a classroom size of about 30 students, varying.

The decision was made three weeks ago with the board deciding to take Gov. Roy Cooper up on his announcement last month that districts could choose Plan A for their elementary schools. The district previously chose the least restrictive Plan B option.

“We really value having our kids on-site,” said Jones County Schools Director Bryce Marquis. “Many of our kids live in a rural areas, with parents that work. It’s crucial to have them at the school site.”

Middle and high school students will remain on Plan B with two days in-person and three days online.

The school board made the decision to return to in-person learning because of the county’s low rate of infection. So far, the county has confirmed less than 200 cases of COVID-19.

Students will return, according to the school administration, to get the best possible education, and the administration will return with a plan to reverse course, if necessary.

“Our threshold will be 7% at each site,” said Marquis. “If we get near that 7%, we’ll meet as a cabinet, and with our building administrators to possibly go back to remote learning. We hope that does not happen, we’ve been safe.”

Parents will still have the option to stick with or move to remote learning, if they choose. They will, however, have to sign a nine-week contract with the district if they do.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis spoke on the Senate floor ahead of vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Senator Thom Tillis said, “I think Judge Amy Coney Barrett is going to go down in history as one of the great justices on the Supreme Court. It is a shame that this is a divided decision.

News

Congressman Murphy applauds Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Congressman Murphy applauds Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court

News

Congressman Rouzer statement on confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) today issued a statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

Hospital celebrates Respiratory Therapists as part of Respiratory Care Week

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern is joining hospitals and medical centers around the country who are taking time this week to celebrate their hard working Respiratory Therapists, as part of Respiratory Care Week.

Latest News

News

Local experts discuss Supreme Court confirmation one week from election

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser and Sharon Johnson
Local experts talk about expected Supreme Court confirmation one week from election

News

Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice, tipping balance of court just days before election. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Clear skies lead to brief warming trend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Cloudy and cool Monday with a north breeze

News

Missing man last seen walking away from assisting living center

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kenansville police say Harold Liles was last seen walking away Saturday afternoon from the Wellington Park Assisted Living.

News

Horse rescued from owner’s pool

Updated: 5 hours ago
Duplin County Animal Services says the horse managed to escape from its pasture and somehow fell into the in-ground pool.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Craven & Nash counties report three new deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two Eastern Carolina counties reported three new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday.