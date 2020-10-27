Jones County elementary students return to classrooms full-time

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students in Jones County returned full-time to the classroom Monday.

All four elementary schools in the district returned to full-time in-person learning Monday, with a classroom size of about 30 students, varying.

The decision was made three weeks ago with the board deciding to take Gov. Roy Cooper up on his announcement last month that districts could choose Plan A for their elementary schools. The district previously chose the least restrictive Plan B option.

“We really value having our kids on-site,” said Jones County Schools Director Bryce Marquis. “Many of our kids live in a rural areas, with parents that work. It’s crucial to have them at the school site.”

Middle and high school students will remain on Plan B with two days in-person and three days online.

The school board made the decision to return to in-person learning because of the county’s low rate of infection. So far, the county has confirmed less than 200 cases of COVID-19.

Students will return, according to the school administration, to get the best possible education, and the administration will return with a plan to reverse course, if necessary.

“Our threshold will be 7% at each site,” said Marquis. “If we get near that 7%, we’ll meet as a cabinet, and with our building administrators to possibly go back to remote learning. We hope that does not happen, we’ve been safe.”

Parents will still have the option to stick with or move to remote learning, if they choose. They will, however, have to sign a nine-week contract with the district if they do.

